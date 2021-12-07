Police Arrest Baltimore Man in connection With Victim Shot at Sam’s Tobacco & Wireless in Pinefield

On December 6, 2021, Charles County Sheriff’s officers and the U.S. Marshals Service located Twanasae Sincere Damon, 22, of Baltimore, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in November 2021.

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 9:26 p.m., police responded to the Sam’s Tobacco & Wireless in the Pinefield Shopping Center located at 2030 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim laying on the ground with injuries.

Firefighters advised the adult male victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the upperbody and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Detectives investigating the case identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

A computer check revealed Damon is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction.

Damon was located in Prince George’s County and was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a felony, and carrying a loaded handgun.

He is currently being held at the detention center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

