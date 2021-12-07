Police Arrest Convicted Felon and Recover a Loaded Firearm in Waldorf

On December 3 at 8:57 p.m., officers were notified that several men were showing off a handgun outside of a business in the 3600 block of Leonardtown Road, in Waldorf.

A lookout was given and officers observed the men nearby. As officers approached, one male fled. He was quickly apprehended without further incident, and later identified as Ja’Shon Christopher McKay, 24, of La Plata.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office recovered a loaded Polymer 80 handgun without a serial number along the path the suspect fled. Officers were able to confirm the suspect threw the firearm as he fled.

A computer check revealed McKay is prohibited from carrying a handgun due to a previous conviction of a violent crime.

McKay was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm due to a felony conviction, carrying a loaded handgun on person, and other related charges.

McKay is currently being detained at the Charles County Detention Center; however, granted personal recognizance if he can secure electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.

