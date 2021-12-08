Raymond Leo Hood, Sr., “Ray”, 87, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Born on December 23, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA,, he was the son of the late Leanora M. Hornig and the late Raymond J. Hood. Ray was the loving husband of Jeanne M. Hood, whom he married on February 6, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by his children Kathleen Stanton of Worcester, MA, Veronica Long of Buckeye, AZ, his brothers Robert Hood of Great Mills, MD, Carol Hood of Philadelphia, PA, Edward Hood of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his sons Raymond L. Hood, Jr. and Kenneth Hood, as well as his brother James Hood.

Ray attended St. Thomas Moore High School and graduated in 1951. He then went on to graduate from LaSalle University in 1963 with a Bachelors in Electronic Physics. Ray served in the Air Force for four years, from 1951 to 1955, and was stationed at Kessler AFB, Mississippi and Reykjavik AFB, Iceland. Ray moved to St. Mary’s County in 1983 from Fairbanks, Alaska and worked as an Electronics Engineer from Allied Signal Corp. for 30 years, retiring in May 1999. He was a member of Moose Lodge, and was called the “Bird Man of Cherry Cove”, as he loved to care for and feed neighborhood birds.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Long, Michael Stanton, Nicole Paulson, and Philip Long.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory.