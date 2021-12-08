Luvia Amalia Valencia Farrell, “Lou,” of Mechanicsville, Maryland, formerly of Camp Springs, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 16, 1936, in Cubulco, Guatemala, and was the daughter of the late Victoria Garcia and Jesus Valencia.

Luvia is survived by her children, Robert “Bobby” Farrell (Betsy) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Victoria Lynn Foutz (Steve) of Mullins, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Brittany Bowman, Michael Foutz (Tracey), Joseph Foutz, Robert “Drew” Farrell, and Emily Farrell; along with six great-grandchildren, Natalie, Camdyn, Autumn, Joseph Robert, Madison, and Serenity; siblings, Ed Valencia, Flor Garcia, Roberto Valencia, Gustavo Valencia, Maria “Chiqui” Garcia, and Blanca Valencia; sister-in-law Agnes “Cookie” Hayden; brother-in-law Clyde Farrell (Jeryle); beloved nephew Mike Lacey; her caregiver (an angel in disguise) Sharon Woodburn, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bobby” Farrell; brother, Arnaldo Valencia; sister, Aura Valencia; brother-in-law Francis Farrell; brother-in-law Stevie Lacey; sister-in-law Louise Lacey; brother-in-law Elbert Hayden; beloved son-in-law Michael Foutz; and her parents-in-law, Robert and Estelle Farrell.

Luvia grew up in Cubulco, a very small town in Guatemala. As a child, Luvia helped her mother in their family store where they also prepared many meals for their customers. In 1952, at the age of 16, Luvia emigrated to the United States at the urging of her mother to make a better life for herself. Luvia was sponsored by and lived with a family friend, Virginia “Gigi” Skimmerhorn in Mount Vernon, Virginia, when she arrived in the United States. She started high school at George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and graduated in 1956. She was a member of the Spanish Club and learned English fluently within a year of her arrival in the U.S.

After high school, Luvia obtained a job at Acacia Life Insurance Company at 51 Louisiana Avenue in Washington, D.C., as a photostat operator. Luvia quickly moved up in the accounting department at Acacia where she spent her days balancing ledgers and tracking insurance payments and payouts. Luvia would remain at Acacia for her entire career, retiring in 1994.

In 1958, Luvia met her Bob, who also worked at Acacia Life Insurance Company. They married in 1960 and enjoyed a beautiful, happy and joyful marriage of 60 years. Bobby and Lou traveled daily to Acacia together for the next 40 years. After their retirement, they moved to St. Mary’s County to be closer to the extended family. You rarely saw one without the other. If Bobby was out at the store, you could rest assured Luvia was not far behind. If Bobby was cutting grass, Lou would be weeding or trimming outside with him. They were devoted to one another.

Luvia would tell you her most fulfilling “job” in life was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for her kindness and generosity. She was considered the neighborhood grandmother/mom, always welcoming new families to the neighborhood by sending over an apple cake or one of her other famous desserts or dishes or gifts for a new baby. She loved her daily walks with her special neighbor, Heidi Gagnon. The conversation never stopped from the time they left their driveways until they returned, sometimes an hour or more later.

She loved to entertain for holidays, family reunions, and never needed a reason to invite friends and family into her home. The table was always filled with delicious homemade food and oftentimes authentic Guatemalan favorites. There was no such thing as not having enough to eat when you sat at Lou’s table. Her apple cake, salsa, macaroni salad, Manaw eggs, hot sauce, and tortillas were delicious and enjoyed by many through the years. You never left Luvia’s kitchen hungry or empty-handed, oftentimes, loaded down with Tupperware dishes filled to the brim with leftovers. Luvia also loved to garden. She worked with Bob in their garden where they would always plant rows and rows of tomatoes and green beans for canning.

In the early years of their marriage, Luvia and Bob opened their doors to several of Luvia’s relatives from Guatemala, helping them get their start after emigrating to the U.S. They would live with them at their home in Camp Springs, Maryland, and many would work at Acacia with them.

Luvia reminded us all of the Energizer Bunny. She kept going and going and going! She would say, I’m going to sit down for a minute and rest, and you could time her exactly to 60 seconds on the dot, when she would jump up and continue on with her cleaning or cooking. The only time you might catch her sitting for more than a few minutes was to watch General Hospital or her Spanish soap operas at night after Bob had gone to bed.

Luvia was a sweet and gentle woman. Her beautiful smile made everyone feel welcome. She made all those around her better with her example of unconditional love, kindness, and goodness. Her ability to give unwaveringly and never expecting anything in return made her one of a kind.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be: Brittany Bowman, Drew Farrell, Patrick Farrell, Michael Foutz, Mike Lacey, and Roberto Valencia. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Valencia, Maria Garcia, Clyde Farrell and Sharon Woodburn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD and/or Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

