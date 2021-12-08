Michael Wayne “Mike” Beavan, 71, of Chaptico, MD, passed away on November 27, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on January 22, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD and was the son of the late James Benjamin Beavan and Agnes Marie Hayden Beavan. Mike was the loving husband of Patricia Ann Bowles Beavan; they were married for 35 years. Mike is survived by his children Kimberly Wildoner (Ron) and Bonnie Beavan, three grandchildren Christopher W. Russell (Megan), of Leonardtown, MD, James T. Russell, III, (Amanda) of Pocomoke City, MD, and Jennifer Russell (Tim) of California, MD, six great grandchildren, siblings Anne Marie Beavan (Ralph) Colorado, James B. Beavan, Jr, (Shirley) of Compton, MD, Janet L. Beavan of Texas, Susan E. Guy (Raymond) of Clements, MD, Robert A. Beavan (Tina) of Thurmont, MD, George B. Beavan (Debora) of Chaptico, MD, William H. Beavan (Kim) of Thurmont, MD, and Joseph A. Beavan (Alicia) of Chaptico, MD, his beloved sister-in-law Margaret Hill Beavan of Chaptico, MD and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother John David Beavan. Mike was the third of ten children, and attended Ryken High School. He graduated in 1967 and attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland while continuing to help his father and brother, David, on the farm. He later pursued work in commercial drywall/construction. Mike found his dream job when he began a career of service with the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks. For many years he supervised the maintenance and grass cutting of the parks, as well as construction within park buildings, including the St. Clements Island Museum. Mike took a great deal of pride in the upkeep of the parks, and he also assisted in making our community parks handicap accessible. Mike was a huge supporter of the St. Mary’s County Christmas In April, acting as House Foreman for many years. Often, when the one-day event was not sufficient to get the property complete, Mike would continue to return after the event to finish the job.

Michael loved to sing and was in a band in his early years. He enjoyed playing softball, walking on the farm, and working in his flower and vegetable gardens. Michael leaves behind a legacy of love of family, friendship shared with many, and a deep love for God and his community.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Carl Snyder officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Christopher W. Russell, Timothy Keller, II, George B. Beavan, Joseph A. Beavan, Brian C. Beavan, Gabriel J. Beavan. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tom Russell and Jim Lacey..

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.