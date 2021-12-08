Kathleen Elizabeth Roth, “Kitty”, 89, of Scotland, MD, passed away on November 29, 2021 at her home. Born on September 19, 1932 in Astoria, NY, she was the daughter of the late Veronica McCabe Higgins and the late Patrick Higgins. Kathleen was the loving wife of John Roth, Sr., whom she married on June 23, 1951 in Astoria, NY. She is survived by her children, John Roth, Jr. of Audubon, PA, Michael Roth of Leonardtown, MD, Thomas Roth of Callaway, MD, and Terrance Roth of Scotland, MD, as well as four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Glynn.

Kathleen graduated high school in 1949, and was a hairdresser at Hotel Barbazon in Manhattan, NY for 12 years, retiring in 1961. She moved to St. Mary’s County in 1975 from La Plata, MD.

Kathleen loved traveling, cooking, gardening, playing with her great grandkids, her dogs, and fishing. She was very active in the church at St. Cecilia’s in St. Mary’s City, MD and St. Michael’s in Ridge, MD. She and her husband were avid travelers to locations all over the world, including Panama, Guatemala, Russia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Switzerland, Dominican Republic, Thailand, Venezuela, Japan, Mexico, Germany, England, Ireland, Scotland, Gibraltar, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Canada, and Taiwan. Kathleen’s favorite sayings were “it is what it is” and “do your best and leave the rest.”

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s City, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Larry Swink officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Lexington Park, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Roth, Michael Roth, Terry Roth, Tom Roth, Blake Roth, and Nolan DiBenedetto.