CAPT Patrick Edwin Buckley, USN, (Ret.), 59, passed away on December 1, 2021 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, MD after multiple post-surgery complications. His loving family was with him at his side as he passed.

Pat, Buck, or Pops, as he was known to his friends and family, was born on March 20, 1962 in Honolulu, HI to the late CAPT John Buckley, USN (Ret.) and Lorraine Buckley (Dionne). He grew up on and near multiple Navy bases until his family settled in Vienna, VA.

Pat was a 1984 graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and received his commission as a Naval Officer. Pat earned his “Wings of Gold” in 1985 and went on to become an accomplished Naval Pilot in the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Community. Captain Buckley retired after 25 years of honorable service in July 2009 and continued to serve as a Government Civil Servant at Patuxent River Naval Air Station after retirement.

Pat married his hometown sweetheart, Jean Marie Janas, on November 16, 1985, at the United States Naval Academy. They were lucky to spend over 36 wonderful years together; their biggest blessings being their three sons, Sean, Daniel, and Joseph. All three followed in Pat’s footsteps, attending the Naval Academy (2012, 2019, 2022). Pat enjoyed tailgating Navy Football games while pouring Uncle Jim’s Bloody Marys, making homemade limoncello, and driving with the top down in his Porsche at all times (and temperatures) of the year.

Pat is survived by his wife Jean, his three sons Sean (Amy), Daniel, and Joseph; by his mother Lorraine Buckley; by his grandchildren Grayson, Graham, and Virginia; and by his two brothers Tim and Kevin Buckley. He is preceded in death by his father John Edwin Buckley, and his sister Kelly Ann Buckley.

The Buckley Family will host a celebration of life in the Spring of 2022 in Annapolis, MD with details to follow. Interment will be held at a later date at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and Hampton National Cemetery in Hampton, VA.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to The Wingman Foundation.

Website: wingmanfoundation.org

2248 Meridian Blvd, Minden, NV 89423

Arrangements provided by the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory

41590 Fenwick Street

P.O. Box 270

Leonardtown, MD 20650