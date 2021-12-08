Dulcie Bell Gurganus Hammett, 86, of Saint Leonard, MD, passed away on December 1, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 28, 1935 to parents Russell and Verdenda (Dennie) Gurganus. She lost her father at the tender age of five. Dulcie had a brother, Eugene Gurganus, twelve years her senior.

Dulcie graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1953 and then went on to attend and graduate from Strayer Business College where she excelled at typing and shorthand.

On a blind date, Dulcie met Robert (Bob) Hammett and he proposed marriage three weeks later. They wed on December 10, 1955 at St. Peter’s Church in Washington, DC and proceeded to have three children Tracey, Robin and Russ. They were married for 48 years.

Dulcie was a devoted stay at home mom for several years while her children were young but as they got older, she took a job as an office manager for doctors Parisi, Eagan and Kane and then as an insurance officer for Dr. Howell where she worked until she retired in 1994.

Dulcie enjoyed being on the water and she and Bob owned three different boats, two sailboats and a recreational tug over the years, on which they enjoyed weekend outings. She and Bob bought their dream home on St. Patrick’s Creek in St. Mary’s County where they lived until Bob passed away after a struggle with cancer.

Dulcie enjoyed painting on canvas and was quite talented, then began painting ducks and other wood carvings when Bob took up carving as a hobby. Together they created many cherished heirlooms that their family values greatly.

Dulcie was kind and giving with a witty sense of humor. She loved her family and her family dearly loved her. She was a caretaker at heart so it was extremely hard on her after she suffered a stroke in September of 2020 that left her paralyzed on her left side and unable to care for herself any longer. She was blessed to have her daughter Robin, who lived with her since Bob’s passing, and cared for her daily in their home after the stroke. Constant companionship was provided by their little Boston Terrier Fairlight. Her daughter Tracey, son Russ and daughter-in-law Tami visited almost every weekend after her stroke providing cooked meals for the week, emotional support, and an opportunity for the family to be together to celebrate the close bond they all have. Dulcie will be missed beyond measure.

She leaves behind her children and Russell’s wife Tami, six grandchildren- Brandon, Candice, Shannon, Russ Jr., Emily and Ryan, eleven great-grandchildren- Sarah, Dakota, Evan, Carson, Ethan, Eva, Aaron, Melanie, Aria, Finn and Hurley, and one great-great-grandchild Crew. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Patricia Hammett to whom was not only family, but a very dear friend and sister-in-law Rosalie Gingery who lives in California, along with many other family members and friends who she cherished.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Prince Frederick, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jim Swecker officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Ridge, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Drieslein, John Fenwick, Mike Harris, Victor Kline, Greg Usilton, and David Wooldridge.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation to Calvert Hospice (www.calverthospice.org) an organization that has provided immeasurable comfort and care to Dulcie and her family during this most difficult time.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.