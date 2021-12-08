Ronald “Ronnie” Scott Morgan, 56, of Willow Springs, NC passed away too soon on December 4th, 2021, due to a chronic medical condition. As in life, he managed his illness with strength and dignity wanting to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his wife and four daughters, whom he adored.

Ronnie was a hard worker in life, but he considered his family as his biggest accomplishment. He was a dedicated, loving husband to his wife, Colleen, as well as a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He taught them to laugh and enjoy every moment life has to offer. Ronnie was a very giving person who cared for others more than himself and was always willing to help others.

Although he had spent the past 15 years in North Carolina, a piece of his heart had always remained in St. Mary’s. Some of his hobbies included fishing, traveling, gardening, horseshoes, and darts. He loved cooking his favorite dishes for his family and friends and enjoyed all seafood, especially crabs. More than anything in life, he cherished time spent with his family and dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Colleen, his daughters and their significant others, Amanda Hill (Billy), Heather Owen (Charlie), Brianna Hill (David), Caroline Morgan (Jonathan); 7 grandchildren, Scott and Kaylin Hill, Charlie, Morgan, Jackson, and Hailey Owen, and Brody Hill, and his siblings, Bill Morgan, Elaine Berry, Delores Burch, Beverly Dean, Gary Morgan, Sharon Downs, Cynthia Popielarcheck, Gregg Morgan, and Shawn Morgan, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Helen Morgan, and his sister, Theresa Tippett.

The family will celebrate Ronnie’s life with a memorial service held at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, December 16th, 2021. Immediate family will gather from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by remaining family and friends until 6:00 p.m. Prayers will be recited at 6:00 p.m.