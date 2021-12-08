Gerard (Jerry) Fix, 77, of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Eva Fix; children, Alexander Fix and Benjamin Fix, both of Waldorf, MD; brother Henry (Bernice) Fix; sister Nancy Popcke; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Tony) Lopez, Dee Fix; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth (Zorn) Fix; and brother Donald Fix.

Jerry received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, DC. He worked 38+ years for Washington Gas Light Company, retiring in April 2006.

Jerry enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with family. He was a kind, patient, and helpful person who made friends easily.

All services will be held privately.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.