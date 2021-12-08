Tyler Patrick Springer, 28 of Hollywood, MD passed away on November 19, 2021 at home.

He was born on March 19, 1993 in LaPlata, Maryland to Charity Ann (Tennison) O’Brien.

Tyler spent most of his life in St. Mary’s and Charles County, MD. Employed as a Construction Foreman for Parson’s Restoration in La Plata, MD., Tyler was career minded and a hard worker. Family was very important to him. His son was his life and what he worked so hard for. He was a loving father to his son, Lucas who he enjoyed caring for, playing and dancing with. Tyler and his brother Kasey had a very special bond only brothers could have. His son Lucas and his brother Kasey were everything to him. They enjoyed doing everything together. The outdoors brought him much peace and happiness. He loved fishing, was an avid skateboarder, and a fantastic dancer, which came to no surprise as he has danced since he was a little boy.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Charity O’Brien; Son, Lucas Tennison; Brother, Kasey O’Brien, Sister Carmen Adderty and her daughter, Sofia; Godfather, Brian Springer; Godmother and Aunt, Cathy “CaCa” Tennison; Uncle Cecil Tennison, Aunt Tammy (Eric) Saunders, Uncle Rich (Yumi) Ludke; Aunt Betty Jane (Barry) Myers; Grandparents, Alice and Ernie Tennison and Paul and Sheila Benoit; and many more family and close friends.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ryan Pineda on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rich Ludke, Walter “Bussie” Dixon, Jaiden Sims, Josh Blocker, Daniel “Junior” Acton, and Alex Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Kasey O’Brien and Lucas Tennison.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas E. Tennison Trust Fund c/o Navy Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 3000, Merrifield, VA 22119-3000.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.