Luther Howerton Wolfe, 81, passed away at his home on November 24, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Leonardtown, MD to John Michael and Emma Frances Wolfe on August 14, 1940.

Luther graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1958 and immediately went to work on the family farm. Luther was passionate about farming, and was successful growing a variety of crops, including corn, soybeans and tobacco. One of his greatest pleasures was surveying his crops and monitoring their growth, and taking a few moments to let the dirt run through his fingers. He worked very hard to grow his farm, and was extremely proud of his home and farm in Chaptico. He loved the beauty in the tall green corn, the fullness of the soybean fields, and tall, full tobacco plants. Luther loved his equipment, especially his tractors and combines. He took great pride in keeping them running well. Some of his greatest pleasures were restoring older model tractors and “piddling” with his other farm equipment. Luther’s greatest love was his family. He and his wife Linda were married 54 years! He loved spending time with his children, their families, and his amazing grandchildren, Zachary, Karlie and Cassie, who affectionately called him “Gin”.

Luther enjoyed taking advantage of the bounties of the local area. Whether it be crabs and oysters from the Wicomico River, or Southern Maryland Stuffed Ham, he was born and bred a “county boy”. He never met a stranger, and enjoyed talking to everyone, and hearing their story. He seemed to meet people he knew everywhere he went!

Luther could fix anything, and this skill came in handy when equipment broke, sprayers stopped working, or grain trucks broke down. He was very smart, and loved Math and St. Mary’s County history. He was wise beyond his years.

Over the years, Luther found himself in many predicaments which could have cost him his life, including being struck by lightning while water skiing, falling off a shed and shattering his pelvis, and having a barn collapse on him during a wind storm. He would get up from these incidents, shake it off (even if it took a hospital stay), and smile that famous grin. He also found himself facing multiple life threatening illnesses, including fighting leukemia, chronic asthma and skin cancer. Despite the toll these illnesses took on his health, Luther kept on fighting, and always had a positive attitude. His faith in God helped him through his pain and discomfort. He was a fighter, and fought to the end with dignity, strength and grace.

The family would like to thank several doctors and their staffs who were very important in supporting Luther’s chronic illnesses over the years, including Dr. Gurdeep Chhabra and Dr. Kiran Mehta. In addition, they would like to thank the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad. Its members always treated him and provided superb care, while calming and reassuring him on the trip to the hospital.

To know Luther is to know a strong and devoted Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was a proud Christian, and enjoyed his church family. Due to his illnesses he had not been able to attend in person services recently, but we are comforted knowing he can now return so that we can celebrate his life. After meeting him, you would immediately know that he was one of a kind. His loss has left a hole in the hearts of his family and close friends. But his family is comforted knowing that he has been welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven, and reunited with many family members and friends.

Luther is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children: Julia (John) Steele of Chaptico; Laura (Michael, Jr.) Lizbinski of Leonardtown; Robert (Sherry) Wolfe of Chaptico; Grandchildren: Zachary, Karlie, Cassie; Best friend and second son, James “Allen” Lacey of Chaptico, sister, Virginia Pettit of Chaptico, nephews Mark Pettit and Todd Pettit of Chaptico, and many extended cousins and beloved friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Steve Austin, Tommy Austin, Malcolm Goode, Patrick Morgan, Mark Pettit, Todd Pettit. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Austin, Richard Colliflower, Bobby Cooper, Joseph Johnson, James “Allen” Lacey, Raymond Norris.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s Campus, 25550 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Saints Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.

