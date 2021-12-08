Mary “Khackie” Russell McCurdy of Marriottsville, MD, MD passed away peacefully Nov 24, 2021 at Encore at Turf Valley, Ellicott City, MD.

She was born on October 11, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Parrylee Russell Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Joy Russell.

Khackie was born and raised in St. Mary’s County and graduated in June, 1947 from Margaret Brent High School. Shortly after graduation she moved to Baltimore. She was employed as a friendly and caring dental assistant until her retirement.

On May 5, 1988 she married Bruce Michael McCurdy in Elkton, MD. Together they celebrated 33 wonderful years of marriage.

Mary, “Khackie” enjoyed planting and decorating a variety of beautiful flowers and working with Bruce on their garden beds. She was an avid reader of various magazines, especially Readers Digest and True West. Together they spent time traveling on many rendezvous to New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona and the Adirondacks to name a few, touring museums and historical sites. They shared many gatherings with close friends and their American Legion colleagues engaging in laughter and storytelling of their many adventures and travels.

Her unconditional love of her husband and family were her pride and joy. She was like a mother to all us giving advice, wisdom, and often her opinions of each. She would travel from Marriottsville to Newtowne on weekends and most holidays to visit Nana (her mother). She would take us kids shopping in Leonardtown and Lexington Park and visiting with many family members. Her remarkable memory of her family and friends lives was amazing. During her stay in the hospital and Encore she would often tell the doctors and nurses, “I may be getting old, but I still have all my “marbles”. She certainly did.

In addition to her beloved husband, Bruce, Mary “Khackie” is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Lois Ann Springer (Dale), Valley Lee, MD, Joe Mike Russell, Port Orange, FL and Tina Russell (Mike), California, MD. She is also survived by her great niece and nephews: Jennifer Shizak (Andy), Lusby, MD, Jeffrey Springer, Abell, MD and Brian Unkle (Lori), Lexington Park, MD and her loving great, great nieces and nephews, Kyle Shizak, Whidbey Island, WA, Elizabeth Shizak, Lusby, MD, JJ Springer and Kendal Springer, Cambridge, MD, Sydney Mooney, Huntsville, AL, and Mia Huff, Carlie Huff and Jordan Huff, Lexington Park, MD. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Parrylee Russell, Jr. and her niece, Brenda Marie Unkle.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a service celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Morganza, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Springer, Jeffrey Springer, Andy Shizak, Elizabeth Shizak, Brian Unkle and Lt. Col. Edward A. Hall, USMC.

Memorial contributions may be made to Newtowne Manor House, C/O St. Francis Xavier Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.