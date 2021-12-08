Royce Joseph Dennison, 90, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 28, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 12, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Horace R. Dennison and Eleanor (Collins) Dennison.

Royce honorably served in the United States Navy. He met and married, Ethel and they have celebrated over 37 years of marital bliss.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. A pillar of his community, Royce was a member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue and Fire Department, even being a past Chief. He made wonderful friends during his years working for PEPCO. He happily retired 37 years ago, but missed his seeing his employees on a daily basis.

Royce enjoyed spending time with his wife and family above all. He loved his six grandchildren and adored being a great-grandfather to all eighteen (18) great-grandchildren. He was a man of faith and was an active member of All Faith Episcopal Church in Mechanicsville, MD. He enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing. He was an avid gardener and loved spending his days tending his vegetables.

A great man has left us to rejoice by the side of our Lord in his glorious home. Although we will miss his friendly smile and kind eyes, we take solace in knowing we will be reunited one day.

Royce is survived by his wife Ethel Dennison of Mechanicsville, MD; children, David Dennison of Bedford, VA, Dawn Vliet of Mechanicsville, MD, Laurie VanGorden of Lexington Park, MD, Judy Brooks, Anna Mae Wilson of Lusby, MD and Billy Owens of Cobb Island, MD; six (6) grandchildren and eighteen (18) great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Eleanor Dennison; sister, Martha Emond; and Florence Gates Dennison.

The family would welcome all to Royce’s Graveside Service on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made in Royce’s name to Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD