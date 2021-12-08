MSgt. Paul Charles “Red” Steahl, USAF (Ret.), 67, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on November 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born on May 9, 1954 in Washington, DC and adopted shortly afterward by the late Frank Martin Steahl and Elizabeth Mary Gerhart Steahl.

On August 8, 1974, Red enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country as a part of the Airborne Command Post for over 20 dedicated years until his retirement on August 31, 1994. He primarily flew on the KC-135 Stratotanker as a boom operator, refueling other aircraft in mid-flight. During his service he received numerous commendations, medals, ribbons, and awards. He travelled extensively with the Air Force, with his favorite post being in England where he spent over 7 unforgettable years. He enjoyed building his own computers and virtually revisiting the skies in Microsoft’s flight simulator. Red was an American history buff and a giant Rolling Stones fan. He loved spoiling his dog Zack and making people laugh, in addition to being an excellent storyteller.

Paul is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Elizabeth Steahl (Richard Gorman), of Woodbridge VA. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Louise Steahl.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD 20650