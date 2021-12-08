Harry Thomas Gordon, 80, of Leonardtown, Maryland went home to be with the Lord the morning of December 2, 2021. Harry was born in Emporia, Virginia on August 8, 1941 to the late Sallie Kate Gay Gordon and Walter Eddard Gordon. He graduated from Greensville County High School in 1959, moved to Northern VA and began a career with the Washington Gaslight Company, retiring as a dispatcher shortly after marrying Beverly Catherine Trudeau. Harry and Bev were married on July 3rd, 1991; although they have been together for 49 years. They moved to Leonardtown after she retired in 1999.

As Harry would say, “In my opinion, and I value my opinion,” Harry had the gift of gab. He enjoyed talking to everyone he met and telling his jokes that were way out in the cornfield. To tell you the truth, when he moved to White Point, he would walk his dog and speak to the neighbors, getting to know each one. This is a true story (all his stories were true) he was accused of campaigning and was unofficially appointed Mayor of White Point.

I may have told you this before, but Harry truly enjoyed people. He looked forward to worshipping on Sundays at St. George Island Campus of First Saints Community Church. Harry led Bible studies and served at the church. He travelled a great deal, visiting family and friends around the U.S., and enjoying interesting and historical places along the way. Some of his favorite activities were going to the races, playing cards, pitching horseshoes and cheering for the WFT, formerly known as the Redskins. He and Bev didn’t miss eating at a single restaurant in St. Mary’s County. Long story short Harry loved life, but always said that if the rapture happened or the Lord called him home, he was ready.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly. His brother Walter Philip (Phil) Gordon, Sr. (Jean) of Apex, NC and his sister Shirley Rebecca Highfill (Jerry) of Cary, NC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sallie Kate Ham (Johnny). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

In Maryland, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown MD on Wednesday December 8, 2021. Public viewing hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by prayers at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Cindy Caldwell of First Saints Community Church.

In Virginia, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at Owen Funeral Home at 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, VA on Friday December 10, 2021. Public viewing hour will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by prayers at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Ragan of Forest Hill Baptist Church in Skippers, VA.

Interment will be immediately following the service at Greensville Memorial Cemetery at 1250 Skippers Rd, Emporia VA. Pallbearers are Keith Turner, Mark Clark, Phil Gordon, Jr., Kevin Ham, Richard Hearn and Bill Jones. Honorary pallbearers Leonard Lent and John Redman.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com or www.owenfh.com

Arrangements in Maryland by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Arrangements in Virginia by the Owen Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Point Elementary School Missions, P.O. Box 95, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.