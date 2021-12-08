Our dearest mother, Pollyanne Walker Pearson, 86, of California, MD, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021 in California, MD with her family at her side.

She was born on November 7, 1935 in Miami, FL to the late Alexander Levette Walker, Jr. and Mary Louise Hobbs.

At the age of 2, the family moved back home to Birmingham, Alabama where Polly grew up and graduated from Woodlawn High School. As a Navy wife, she moved around the country settling, in 1972, in St. Mary’s County where she remained the rest of her life. She was employed by Patuxent Business Machines and Colonial Office Supply as a supply clerk until her retirement. She was a delicious cook, known for her fried chicken and homemade soups. She was a wonderful piano player with a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing in various choirs over the years. She was the conductor of the choir at Callaway Baptist Church for many years. She was a devoted life-long Christian, having a strong faith. She was a long-time member of Callaway Baptist Church. Family was very important to her; She spent summers and holidays vacationing in Alabama visiting them she also loved to travel with her children. All you had to do was to mention a trip and she was ready and willing to go.

She is survived by her children, Jamie McLane (Jeff) of California, MD and Timothy Pearson (Shannon) of Lexington Park, MD; her sisters, Mary Louise Johnson of Athens, GA and Eleanor Jeane Barnes of Calera, AL; her grandchildren, Jenifer Downs (Devon) and Jesica McLane (Justin); her great grandchildren: Dallas Downs, Jackson Downs, Cole Downs, Gavin Liston, Owen Liston, Kai Brawner, and Theo Liston; and extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother, William Deane Walker (Jerry), brother in laws, Bev Johnson and Jack Barnes and ex-husband James Waldrop Pearson.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Daniel Moore at 12:00 p.m., at Callaway Baptist Church, 20960 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD 20620. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum on Chancellors Run Road. For those who are not able to attend in person please click on the link to view the service online: https://www.facebook.com/Callaway-Baptist-Church-297380185066.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Tim Pearson, Jeff McLane, Dallas Downs, Jackson Downs, Cole Downs, and Shawn Downs. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Liston, Devon Brawner, and the Callaway Baptist Choir.

The family wishes to send their sincere thanks to Dr. Mehrdad Akhlaghi,MD and the wonderful staff at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in the ICU, 3 Central, Telemetry, MedStar Health and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Callaway Baptist Church Building Fund, 20960 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD 20620.

