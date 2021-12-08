Cheryl Cynthia Dews, 52, of Capital Heights, MD went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Um Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, MD. Cheryl was born on July 18, 1969 to Vivian C. Waugh and Gerald Maurice Woodfork, Sr.

She received her GED and continued to further her education at University of the District of Columbia. Cheryl worked as a reservationist for WMATA/Metro Access. She was a treasured coworker, making life-long friends with her infectious personality and easy disposition.

Cheryl’s greatest accomplishments were her two children, Sean and Tanishia. She was proud of the accomplishments that her children achieved. She was over the moon with happiness as she welcomed her grandchildren into the family. Cheryl loved to talk about her grandbabies to all of her friends and coworkers.

An avid reader, Cheryl enjoyed reading different genres. She also enjoyed visiting and spending time with friends and family. Cheryl had a love for animals; especially cats.

To know Cheryl was to know a kind, and loving soul. She gave herself to others and truly loved to be helpful. She will be missed and memories of her inherent joy will last a lifetime for her family.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Sean Dews of Temple Hills, MD; daughter, Tanishia (Daniel) Proctor of Mechanicsville, MD; mother, Vivian (Dean) C. Jarrell of Bushwood, MD; father, Gerald (Gloria) Woodfork, Sr. of Washington, DC; eight (8) grandchildren, HaTeya, Dasan, Daniel Jr., HaNa, Tempe, Teigen, Phebee and Sean Jr. She is also survived by siblings, Darryl Woodfork, Andre (Janet) Woodfork, Kimberly Woodfork, Kacy Woodfork and sister-in-law Akia Mason-Schools and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, and life-long friend Kevin Gibson. She is preceded in death by her brother Gerald Woodfork Jr.

The family will receive friends for Cheryl’s Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Pape.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.