William “Bill” Fenton Chapman, 83, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home on November 25, 2021. He was born in Washington, DC on July 29, 1938 to William Edward Chapman and Grace Wilkerson Chapman. He was one of two children.

Bill received his GED while he was serving his country in the United States Army in 1957. He was honorably discharged in 1960. He would go on to marry the love of his life, Jessie Lou Young and together they shared over forty-nine (49) wonderful years of marriage together. They raised their family of seven (7) children together: William, Duane, David, Mary, Denise, Debbie, and Cindy.

Bill was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of all of his children, and Jessie and always tried his best to support them. He was also a passionate hunter and enjoyed fishing on a bright sunny day.

Anyone who knew Bill knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He is survived by his loving wife Jessie Lou Chapman (Young) of Lusby, Maryland; his sons, William Ashley Chapman of Wilkesboro, NC, David Chapman of OH and Duane Ryanzewski; daughters, Mary Catherine Chapman of Herando, FL, Debbie Chapman of CA and Cindy Chapman of Lusby, MD; his fourteen (14) grandchildren, twenty-seven (27) great-grandchildren. He was preceded by both of his parents, William Edward Chapman and Grace Wilkerson Chapman; beloved daughter, Denise Ryanzewski and brother, Thomas Creed Chapman.

The family will be accepting friends for Bill’s graveside service Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

