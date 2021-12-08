Erica Justine Cox, 28, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 13, 1993 in Clinton, MD. She was affectionally called “Tena” by her mom, Sherry Selinske.

Erica was a graduate of Chopticon High School and would go on to become a dental assistant. She loved her career and being able to meet so many people. Her joyful, spirited personality made her a valued employee and co-worker. She had a smile that would light up any room and her laugh was as open as her personality.

She was lucky and met her forever love when she was only thirteen (13) years old. She and Matty Brann would travel many roads and weather storms that only made their relationship stronger. Together they welcomed the light of Erica’s life, her “Number 1”, son, Kaysen Taylor. Erica was happiest when she had her son by her side. The bond between a mother and son is unbreakable and she will be with Kaysen forever as his guardian angel.

Erica made friends where ever she went. She cherished the relationship she had with Matty and her family. Erica enjoyed being pampered and was always willing to spend the day getting her nails done. She could shop for hours, even when she didn’t need anything. She enjoyed movies with friends. If her song came on, you could guarantee she would be up and dancing around. Her infectious energy would have everyone singing and dancing along.

A wonderful woman has been taken too soon. Please continue to share stories about Erica with her son and family, so that her spirit can continue to help guide them through this difficult journey. We are never given the answer as to why, but we can always make her life worthwhile as we make the world a better place in her honor.

Erica is survived by her son, Kaysen Taylor Brann; parents, Kevin M. Selinske, Sr. and Sherry Ann Selinske of Waldorf, MD; companion, Matthew Brann of Prince Frederick, MD; and siblings, Kevin “KJ” Michael Selinske, Jr. of Waldorf, MD, Melanie Williams of North Beach, MD and Nicholas Cox. She is also survived grandparents, Dianne Middledorf (Kevin), Kathy Buntin (Allen), Lyman Cox, Sr. (Norma); aunts and uncles, Joey Akowskey (Winnie), Megan Dziedzic (Joey), Amanda Cox, Chris Cox and Kelly Cox; and many cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Clyde L. Smith (Smitty).

The family will receive friends for Erica’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held privately.

