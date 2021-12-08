Susanne Pearson “Sue” Evans of Leonardtown, MD died on December 1, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 30, 1945 and was the daughter of the late William B. and Retha M. Pearson.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles D. Evans; a son, Thomas and his wife, Jennifer of Poulsbo,WA; a daughter, Christina M. Evans of Ashburn VA and her husband, John Bolland; her beloved granddaughters, Nadia Mari Binford of Ashburn, VA and Sadie Rae Evans of Poulsbo, WA. She also leaves behind a brother, William H. Pearson and his wife, Ann of Mechanicsburg, PA. She is also survived by a beloved niece, Kathy Schreiber and her family, and a nephew, Thomas B. Pearson of Scotia, NY and his family as well as nephew Ron in Texas. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, the late Dolly Pearson Tesseine.

Sue is a six year veteran of the United States Navy and graduate of Pensacola Junior College and the University of Connecticut. She retired from Patuxent River Naval Air Station in 2002 following a long career as a Civil Servant working for the Department of the Navy.

She was a long time member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and served several terms on the vestry of the parish. Along with volunteer activities at the church, Sue also volunteered at the St. Mary’s Garvey Senior Center, Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and Hospice of St. Mary’s. She enjoyed sewing, reading, crafting, traveling and visiting with friends. Most of all, she loved her Charlie, Tom, Christina, Jenn, John, Nadia and Sadie with a passion. They were the greatest joys of her life.

Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

