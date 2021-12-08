Timothy Shawn Gibson, 63, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1958 in Washington, DC to the late, Roy Leonard Gibson, Jr. and Joan Elizabeth (James, Gibson) Kratko. He was the oldest of four siblings that grew on the Little Big Horn Farm in (Baden) Brandywine, MD.

Tim was an Ace Carpenter and loved wood working. He helped to build many homes in Colorado, Georgia and Maryland. He was a master at the finish work in these homes. He compared all his work to that which he did in Vail Colorado. He also loved working with Heavy Equipment. He worked at Gundle Lining Systems where he still holds the record for plastic deployment. He deployed and welded 697,450sf in One Day. He was extremely proud of this accomplishment.

Though they may not have known, Tim was very proud of his six children, Dale, Laura, Shawnny, Jesse, Ali and Cody. He worshiped them from afar and spoke of them and their accomplishments with pride. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and he loved his grandchildren, Parker and Connor.

If you asked Tim what he loved most in life, he would say, his family, playing his daily numbers, treasure hunting for silver and gold, watching old movies, working out at the gym and debating today’s world issues with his brother-in-law Dave Smith. Tim was always trying to find a fastest path to becoming rich in life as he never thought he would live past 40 and felt he needed to have something to leave on to those he loved. However, we already knew Tim was rich in life and his endeavors would only be his hobbies. Tim firmly believed in reincarnation and we truly hope his next trip around affords him a better life than this life did. He broke his back at the age of 38 which disabled him, he was a 3-time survivor of cancer, and he survived the stem cell transplant that put him in remission. Tim loved to fly the Ultralights in NV and feel the wind in his face. The passion he developed for the open road started as a young man. He left home at an early age and the world taught him and shaped him into the man he was today. A very proud man who would never ask for anything from anyone. He learned very early he could only count on himself. Tim was able to see parts of the world we could only dream about. He also enjoyed maintaining his health and spent many hours at SMAC gym where he found many friends that he enjoyed working out with. It was also where he met Kirby. Kirby and Tim were brothers from other mothers and they became fast friends. Tim was truly a great man in his own right with a true heart of gold. We accepted him as he was and he felt he finally belonged. Tim will be missed forever. When you feel the wind brush across your cheek, know it is Tim flying by on his way to the golden streets of Heaven and hoping his breeze will help to dry your tears.

Tim is survived by his children, Timothy Dale Mitchell of Leonardtown, MD, Laura May Bowie of Indianhead, MD, Shawnny Michelle Gibson of Detroit, MI, and Ali Gibson of Las Vegas, NV, Jesse Gibson of Las Vegas, NV, Cody Parsons of Las Vegas, NV and two (2) grandchildren, Connor Noah and Parker Marie; and siblings, Ross Leonard Gibson, Joan Valerie Smith, and Ronald Michael Kratko, II. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Leonard Gibson and Joan Elizabeth Gibson Kratko.

The family will receive friends for a Tim’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Friday, December 10, 2021 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December, 10, 2021 officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte also at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.