Joyce Ann McCluney, 76, passed away in the Inova Fairfax Hospital, in Fairfax, Virginia on November 30, 2021. She was born in Washington DC on July 9, 1945 to Primm Faire Harrison and Ann Rosaline Harrison. She was one (1) of two (2) children.

Joyce was an exceptional mother dedicating her life to her children. Joyce excelled at supporting Jimmy Cathy and Michele. She supported them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Whether that was supporting them becoming parents themselves, or being just an ear to listen, she was always supporting and loving her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and watching them grow, encouraging passion in their hobbies, and spoiling them every chance she got. She was known for her kind heart and her comforting smile, that made her adored by many.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Joyce had an extremely rewarding professional career to include service at the White House during the Carter and Reagan Administrations, serving on Senator Robert Dole’s staff, Deputy Sergeant – at – Arms for the U.S. Senate and on the World War II Memorial Fund-Raising Team.

Joyce is survived by her loving children James McCluney his wife Lisa, of Waldorf, Maryland Catherine Reynolds her husband Greg of California, Maryland and Michele Vitullo her husband Tom of Hollis, New Hampshire, and her grandchildren TJ Vitullo, Jr., Dylan King, and Daniele McCluney. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Primm Faire Harrison and Ann Rosaline Harrison (Pryzybysz) and her brother David Primm Harrison.

The family will be accepting friends for Joyce’s Life Celebration on December 16, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with her Memorial Service, starting at 3:00 pm with the Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.