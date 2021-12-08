Richard Edward “Rick” Merrill, 73, of Lusby, MD passed away on December 5, 2021 at his home with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on November 16, 1948 in Worchester, MA to the late Edward Francis Merrill and Barbara Maude Brush Merrill.

Rick is a 1966 graduate of Notre Dame High School. May 29, 1967 he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on May 28, 1973. During his service he earned the Good Conduct Medal, Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Expert Pistol Shot Medal. He was employed by the Department of Defense for many dedicated years at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a civil servant and contractor in flight testing until his retirement in 2014. On December 30, 1977, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Riley Merrill. Together they celebrated over 43 wonderful years of marriage.

Rick was an avid golfer and member of the Breton Bay Men’s Golf Association and the Pax River Men’s Association for many years. He also enjoyed spending time at the beaches, especially in the Carolina’s at Topsail Beach, Nags Head, and Myrtle Beach. He lived on Lake Lariat in Calvert County and enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water. He was a jack of all trades and liked to do small projects keeping himself busy. He was a sports enthusiast, cheering on his favorite teams, especially the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he particularly liked watching Tom Brady play. He also cheered for the Washington Capitals and the Boston Red Sox’s. He was a member of the American Legion Post 274 in Lusby, MD.

In addition to his beloved wife, Patricia, Rick is also survived by his siblings, Jacqueline Esieliones of Shirley, MA and Sharon Palinski (Jack) of Shirley, MA; his mother-in-law, Ayleen K. Riley of Hampton, VA; his sister-in-laws, Pam Rosenberger (Terry) of Lynchburg, VA and Kim Sayers (David) of Hampton, VA; nine nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Ryan Pineda at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private at Park Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Hampton, VA.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Terry Rosenberger, David Sayers, Riley Sayers, Kory Kulzer, Phil Junkins, Steve Soaper and Dale Rebarchick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s name to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678; Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department, 13150 H. G. Truman Road, P.O. Box 189, Solomons, MD, 20688 ; and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

