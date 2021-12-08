Pastor Robert Eugene Myers, 57

Robert Eugene Myers 57 of Leonardtown, Maryland was called home by the Lord, Saturday November 27, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, Maryland, surrounded by family.

Robert was born July 11, 1964 at Beverly Hospital in Montebello, California to the late Kaye Marie (Brendos) Clark and Leland Myers. The late Harry Leeland Clark raised Robert since an infant.

June 20, 1987 Robert married Melinda Stover in Irvine California where Robert was stationed at Tustin MCAS. He then moved to D.C. where he served at the Pentagon and then later moved to Brenton Bay in 1997.

Robert received an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) and BS in Business Administration from Regis University. Robert is a retired 20-year veteran serving in both the United States Marine Corps & US Airforce. Robert in June 2021 retired from the Department of the Navy after 19 years working as a Senior Contracts Specialist, procuring major weapon systems, and engineering services for the Navy.

Robert’s life’s passion was serving the Lord and has been in the Missions field and leading various ministries for 36 years. He led outreach activities on Tustin Maine Corps Air Station, supporting overseas pastors during his numerous West PAC deployments to the Philippines. Robert led evangelist activities on the USS New Orleans and USS Peleliu. Robert over a 1-year period led an Evangelistic Ministry which consisted of walking a 12’ Cross all over St. Mary’s County and Washington D.C.

Robert founded The Mission in 2005, with it closing for a short time and reopening in 2012, where he served as the Senior Pastor for The Mission, sharing the gospel with local homeless and working poor of St. Mary’s County. The Mission recently opened the first Christian based Care Center dedicated to single men & women. Robert’s poor upbringing never left him and he’s heart went out to all those who have little. Robert, was the first in the family to own his own home and have a college education.

Robert also loved telling stories and writing pomes/prayers which he published a few in the County Times and Enterprise/Southern Maryland News. His latest being last week (Dec 3) in both. But most of all he was a very generous person and was always blessing someone with something they needed out of the blue.

Robert is survived by his wife Melinda; siblings, his twin Richard Eugene Myers (Brenda Kay Moschell) of Leonardtown, MD, sister Joan Marie Clark of Charlotte Hall, MD, brother Edward (Monte) Myers, Charlotte Hall, brother Fabrice Clark (Jeanna Cosbey) of Blue Springs, MO, brother Lenny Clark of San Antonio, TX, and nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his younger brother Henry Michael Clark.

Robert’s favorite saying was “Let’s all tend to the Father’s Business and not worry about what’s going on in the world”.

The family will receive guests and the community on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service, including Military Honors at 4:00 p.m., at Faith Bible Church, 26325 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Inurnment will be held later after completion of The Mission Park.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.