Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident on Three Notch Road In Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved and confirmed one victim was trapped and unconscious. A helicopter was requested to pre-launch and land nearby.

Firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department extricated one victim in approximately 7 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center.

A second victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center, and a third victim was transported to an area hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

