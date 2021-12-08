Police in Prince George’s County Release Photo of Suspect Wanted for Fatal Shooting in the Town of University Park

The Prince George’s County Police Department obtained an arrest warrant and is actively searching for the suspect wanted for a recent fatal shooting in the Town of University Park. The suspect is 18-year-old Andres Aguilar of University Park. He’s charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Luis Miguel Utrera of Hyattsville.

On November 17, 2021, at approximately 2:35 pm, officers from the University Park Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street for the report of a shooting and vehicle crash. Officers located the victim in the driver seat of a car which had struck a tree. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, and the assistance of the University Park Police Department, Aguilar was developed as the suspect. He is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. The motive remains under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the Town of University Park.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512 . Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0053422 .