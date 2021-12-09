Police Recover Airsoft Replica Handgun at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

On December 8, 2021, a student at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School removed what appeared to be a handgun from his back pack during dismissal. Another student observed the gun and called attention to it.

A school employee and a Charles County Sheriff’s school resource officer –who was already at the school–quickly retrieved the gun which turned out to be an airsoft replica gun.

The student’s parents were contacted and the school resource officer, along with school administrators, will complete an investigation.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.