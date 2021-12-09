Traffic Stop in Mechanicsville Leads to Three Drug Arrests

December 9, 2021
Kevin Maurice Walls, 59 of Lexington Park, Sandra King, 44 of Pasadena, and Michelle Sinlao Alvarado, 37 of Lexington Park

On 12/3/2021, Trooper C. Riggs of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Maryland Route 5 at Baptist Church Road, in Mechanicsville.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which yielded multiple glass smoking devices, all containing CDS, Cocaine.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kevin Maurice Walls, 59 of Lexington Park, Sandra King, 44 of Pasadena, and Michelle Sinlao Alvarado, 37 of Lexington Park.

Walls and King both had open warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

All occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were each charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Walls was also charged with Possession of CDS: In a place of confinement.

