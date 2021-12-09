Board of Public Works Approves Community Parks and Playgrounds Funding

Program Provides $5 Million for Outdoor Recreation Statewide in Fiscal 2022

The Board of Public Works today approved the last of 31 Community Parks and Playground projects for this fiscal year, totaling $5 million in grants for new and upgraded outdoor facilities in communities across Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget included funding for these projects, through which the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) provides flexible grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment.

“The Community Parks and Playgrounds Program funds important investments across Maryland,” said Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “These projects create greater access to outdoor recreation including nature trails, accessible playgrounds, skate parks, splash pads, and gathering spaces that connect us with our community and our natural surroundings.”

The following Community Parks and Playgrounds Projects were included in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and have now been approved by BPW:

Calvert County

North Beach – Wetlands Overlook Park Nature Center

$110,000

Prince George’s County

Cottage City – Cottage City Tot Lot

$50,000

Riverdale Park – Field of Dreams Park

$177,750

Upper Marlboro – Upper Marlboro Community Playground Phase 2

$199,000

St. Mary’s County

Leonardtown – Leonardtown Alley Network

$225,000

Since its inception, the Community Parks and Playgrounds program has provided more than $79 million in grant funding for about 800 projects.

For the full list of other county approves sites, click here!

