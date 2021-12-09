Anne Arundel County Officer Suspended After Domestic-Related Incident

On December 6, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police Department began investigating an alleged domestic-related incident involving Corporal Tyler Brennan.

The Office of Professional Standards subsequently began an investigation into the incident. As a result of the preliminary investigation, a summons was issued from the court commissioner charging Brennan with Second Degree Assault and False Imprisonment. Brennan was subsequently suspended with pay.

Brennan’s police powers will remain suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The allegations involving Corporal Brennan’s actions are concerning. I take these matters of public concern seriously, and we will cooperate with the Office of the State’s Attorney to investigate these allegations,” said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad.

Brennan was hired in May of 2013 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

