Section of Chaneyville Road in Owings to Close for Construction

December 9, 2021

The Calvert County Department of Public Works will close a section of Chaneyville Road in Owings, beginning on or about Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, for construction improvements to the existing culvert at 3700 Chaneyville Road.
Construction is expected to continue through Jan. 14, 2022, weather permitting.

During construction, Chaneyville Road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic will be directed to use Lower Marlboro Road during the closure. Additionally, Flint Hill Road will temporarily be opened for local traffic only. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

This entry was posted on December 9, 2021 at 10:05 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.