Police Arrest Lexington Park Man After He Runs Woman Over Twice with Vehicle in California

On Monday, December 6, 2021, at approximately 7:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 45800 block of South Springsteen Court in California, for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female victim crying on the porch with obvious injuries to the lower body.

The victim stated a “Calvin” subject arrived at the residence and began arguing with the victims husband. The victim stated she only knows Calvin as an acquaintance of her husband.

The victim stated she attempted to separate both subjects when Calvin entered his vehicle, a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee bearing Maryland registration 9DX06X4.

The suspect reportedly put the vehicle into reverse and entered the front yard of the residence where he ran over the victim with the right rear tire, the vehicle was then placed into drive where the victim was ran over again, before the suspect fled the area.

Deputies observed fresh tire tracks in the front yard, they observed dirt and grass on the victims leg, along with tire/rubber marks on the victims right leg.



The female victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims husband arrived on the scene a short time later and stated Calvin arrived at the residence for unknown reasons and when they confronted each other, Calvin “bucked” at the male victim and the two entered a physical altercation before falling to the ground.

Calvin then entered the vehicle and put it into drive where he turned the vehicle away from the residence, put the vehicle into reverse and entered the yard of the residence at a high rate of speed towards both victims, the male victim stated he attempted to pull the female victim away from the SUV but she was struck and went underneath the vehicle, the male victim stated he put his hand on the Jeep and made eye contact with Calvin and told him to stop, Calvin then placed the vehicle into drive and ran the female victim over a second time.

Upon making contact with the suspect at his residence in the 47200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park.

Calvin Sylvester Kinney Jr, 31 of Lexington Park, stated he arrived at the residence to purchase Marijuana, and when he arrived, the male victim became irate over previous issues between the subjects and “got into his face” and stated the victim struck him in the mouth and they fell to the ground. Kinney stated he entered his Jeep and drove down the street to leave the area and denied entering the yard or running the victims wife over.

Kinney was arrested without incident and has been charged with the following.

ASSAULT FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE

Kinney was released the following day on December 7, 2021, on an unsecured personal bond of $7,500.00

