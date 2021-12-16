Two Injured After Wrong Way Driver Causes Head-on Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator of the Honda sedan, was identified as a 21-year-old Waldorf woman and was cited for “Failure to drive vehicle on right half of roadway when required.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

