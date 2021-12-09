Police Investigating Crash in Cheltenham That Claims Life of 27-Year-Old Brandywine Man

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Cheltenham. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Marcell Johnson of Brandywine.

On December 7, 2021, at approximately 7:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 9800 block of Surratts Road for a single-car crash. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Johnson was driving eastbound on Surratts Road, when for reasons now under investigation, his car left the roadway and ultimately struck a tree.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411- TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 TIPS” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0056885.