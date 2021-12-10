Windy Hill Middle School Resource Officer Hailed as a Hero for Life Saving Actions

“On Thursday, December 2, 2021, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer (SRO) Kam Parks walked into the cafeteria at Windy Hill Middle School for routine lunch duty with his 8th grade students.

It was business as usual, until Deputy Parks observed what appeared to be a child in distress out of the corner of his eye. Parks immediately sprang into action. Deputy Parks asked the student if he was ok, but due to the emergency at hand, the student was not able to respond vocally.

The student, Lucas Craun signaled to Parks that he was choking. Parks successfully performed the Heimlich Maneuver on Lucas, which ultimately saved his life.

We are beyond proud and grateful for Deputy Parks swift thinking and lifesaving actions

Pictured below is Lucas and his hero (friend for life) Deputy Parks”

