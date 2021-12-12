Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Thefts and Burglary Cases

Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Information Leading to the Identity of Theft Suspect: Charles County Sheriff’s officers are investigating three thefts from autos that occurred on December 7 in the early afternoon in the parking lots of Festival Shopping Center and Waldorf Market Place.

In each case, the suspect(s) broke out a window of a car and stole property that was left inside. Officers are pursuing additional information. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding shoppers to hide all valuables before exiting their vehicle.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer L. Richardson or C. Watkins at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.



On December 3, officers responded to the 2100 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a burglary. The homeowner reported unknown suspect(s) broke into his house during the daytime and stole firearms and tools. Officers processed the scene for evidence and are following up on leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer B. McCourt at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

