VIDEO: Police Investigating Shots Fired at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Parking Lot

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, at approximately 8:43 p.m., police responded to the rear parking lot of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department located at 46900 South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reports of a large fight at the rental hall.

A short time later, gunshots were reported and deputies arrived on the scene to find a large crowd in the parking lot with an event still going on at the Bay District Social Hall.

Deputies shut down the event at the social hall and began investigating the fight and shooting.

Officers located at least 4 shell casings in the area and reviewed surveillance footage from multiple cameras and dashcams in the area which showed multiple suspects enter a vehicle before fleeing the scene prior to the arrival of police. No descriptions of suspects or vehicles are being released at this time.

Three firefighters and one civilian were in the firehouse at the time the shooting occurred, no one was injured.

One volunteer firefighters personal vehicle was struck by a bullet and damaged.

No other damage was located, and no known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

If you have a tip, contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. You can also text “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). You can remain anonymous.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



