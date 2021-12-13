One Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

On Friday, December 10, 2021, at approximately 9:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

At 9:32 p.m., additional crews were dispatched and the assignment was upgraded to a motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded with ten personnel and arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision and confirmed one subject was trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single victim in under 5 minutes.

Due to weather, all helicopters were unavailable.

One patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center. One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

