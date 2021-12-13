One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the single occupant unconscious.

A short time after arrival, firefighters removed the victim from the vehicle and emergency medical personnel took over patient care as crews responded to a second call of service.

A helicopter was requested for the victim due to the loss of consciousness. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

