Donald Graham Dawson, 66, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away suddenly on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born on March 5, 1955 in Washington, DC to the late Albert Graham and Grace Joyce (Hopper) Dawson.

Donald was an honorable member of the United States Navy from 1976 to 1978.

Donald enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching Washington football and baseball sports.

A fine man has left us. Although we will miss his friendly smile and kind eyes, we take solace in knowing he is no longer suffering.

Donald is survived by his cousins Denise, Sheila, and Dana and their relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Joyce Dawson; brother, James Malcolm Dawson and many friends and relatives.

The family would welcome all to Donald’s graveside service on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:00:PM Block EE, Lot 558 site 4A at National Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042-1725.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made in Donals’s name to the charity of your choice.