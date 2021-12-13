Charles Bland, Jr.,”Bud”, 88, of Huntingtown, Maryland passed away on December 4, 2021, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He was born December 29, 1932 in Benbush, West Virginia to the late Charles Bland Sr. and Elizabeth Davis Bland.

Charles was drafted into the Air Force, where he met his wife, and served for 4 years. Once he got out of the Air Force, he went back to finish his Apprenticeship at the Navy Yard. He then went on to work at Goddard Space Flight Center during the day from 1962-1979 and at night ran his business, Engineering Plastics, Inc. for 58 years. He finally retired at the age of 85. But that did not stop him from working. He made tools and repairs at home, cut grass, lifted weights and stayed busy doing something, and never slowed down.

He is survived by his loving wife, Reune Bland, father of Charles Bland, III and his wife Anita, and Kimberley Bland Koth and her husband Christopher. Grandfather of Andrea Zurkan and her husband Josh, and Jessica Hall and her husband Keith, he is also survived by six Great Grandchildren. His sisters, Ruth Henshaw, Betty Sing, JoAnn Foltz, and Laura Sutherland have all preceded him in death.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Linda L. Kelly Animal Shelter, 5055 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678.