Police Investigating False Call Made to 911 About Shooting at Middle School

December 13, 2021

On December 9, 2021, at approximately 11:40 a.m., a call was received at the 9-1-1 call center indicating a shooting had occurred at General Smallwood Middle School, in Indian Head.

The school was immediately placed in a lockdown status. Officers arrived, quickly entered the school, and observed nothing out of the ordinary. As officers continued their search, they learned the call was made from a student who was inside the school. Officers continued searching the building and subsequently ensured the students and staff were safe after they determined a shooting had not occurred.

The student who made the call was located and their parents were contacted. It is not immediately clear why the student called 9-1-1.

The school resource officer, along with school administrators and school security staff, will continue an investigation and the case will be reviewed by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and well-being of students and staff. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of making false reports and the consequences of doing so.

The investigation is ongoing.

