Lusby Man Charged with Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, and Destruction of Property

On December 3, 2021, Deputy Ashely and Deputy First Class R. Evans of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Silver Rock Road in Lusby.

Upon arrival, deputies observed two males at the front door of the residence trying to break in.

Investigation revealed one of the suspects, Michael Dean Pistorio II, 21 of Lusby, had repeatedly kicked and beaten the front door in.

Pistorio was detained and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with for Burglary-First Degree, Burglary-3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1000.00.

