Firefighters Extinguish Early Morning House Fire in California

On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 5:20 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, and Solomons responded to the 23000 block of Woodland Acres Road in California, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 2-story residence.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found a small fire and extinguished it and checked for extensions.

Investigation determined the fire was caused by an electric heater and spread into the floor.

The single occupant was evaluated by emergency medical personnel for smoke inhalation.

The adult female signed care refusal forms on the scene. The occupant and two dogs were able to escape without injury.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

