Noise Advisory – STOVL Training Flights Scheduled December 14 to December 16, 2021
Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 from 3:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m.
Pilots at Naval Air Station Patuxent River will be training for realistic flight scenarios including Short Take-off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) activities. Testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.
As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – On March 7, 2011, the first F-35B Joint Strike Fighter test aircraft (BF-1) completed its 100th flight with BAE test pilot Peter Wilson at the controls. BF-1 flew in short take-off, vertical landing (STOVL) mode to continue expansion of the STOVL flight envelope to demonstrate design durability and in preparation for shipboard testing scheduled for later this year. The F-35B is the first JSF variant with two aircraft completing 100 flights and will be the first stealth fighter for the U.S. Marine Corps and is undergoing test and evaluation at NAS Patuxent River. Photo courtesy Lockheed Martin.
This entry was posted on December 13, 2021 at 7:27 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.