Sobriety Checkpoint to be Conducted in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Dec. 17, 2021.

The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Point Lookout Road/Route 5 near the Charles and St. Mary’s county line where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and efficient tools used in efforts to combat impaired driving. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives motorists the opportunity to make informed decisions by preventing and deterring impaired driving. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

Sheriff Tim Cameron wishes the residents of St. Mary’s County a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and reminds motorists to drive sober, no matter what the occasion, no matter what time of year.

