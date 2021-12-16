No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Fire Hydrant and Utility Pole in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 21575 Great Mills Road and Australia Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a utility pole.

All occupants signed care refusal forms on the scene and no injuries were reported.

METCOM responded to the scene due to a fire hydrant being struck and removed from its post.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

