Police Seeking Suspects Who Stole Purse from Vehicle Parked at Waldorf Cemetery

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 11:15 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a purse from a car that was parked at a cemetery in the 3200 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf.

The driver of the car left her purse in the vehicle while visiting a gravesite; the car was unlocked at the time.

Suspects in these types of cases intentionally target those who are in vulnerable situations and these crimes have been occurring across the region and throughout the country. The CCSO is reminding people to hide all valuables, lock their vehicles and report suspicious activity immediately.

Officers are pursuing leads and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Vanover at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing.