Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Upper Marlboro That Kills 23-Year-Old Man

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Upper Marlboro. The deceased passenger is 23-year- old Terrific Price of Clinton.

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 12200 block of Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro for a crash involving two vehicles. Price, who was a passenger in the first vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a sedan was traveling eastbound on Duley Station Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway striking a tree, then subsequently striking another vehicle.

Price, who was occupying the front passenger seat of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0057700.

